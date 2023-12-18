Nicolet Bank employee receives Department of Defense’s Patriot Award

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette Nicolet Bank employee received a special award Monday morning.

Boris Martysz Jr. is the Nicolet Bank Central U.P. Commercial Banking Manager. On Monday he received the Department of Defense’s Patriot Award. National Guard member Kyle Maki nominated Martysz.

The award is given to supervisors and managers of service members who support them in the workplace.

“We’re all about hiring the best people no matter who they are and Kyle Maki is an outstanding employee for us and for him to say those kind words and recognize me for just doing my job and you know, being a part of a great organization totally caught me by surprise, but very honored,” Martysz said.

Martysz says he is proud to be a part of a workplace that supports those who are serving our nation.

“I had family in the military and lots of friends and former college teammates and I mean we’re certainly very supportive of our military and all that they do for us day in and day out. Again, Kyle is just an outstanding member of our staff of our team and we’re lucky to have him,” Martysz said.

Pamela Basal is a volunteer with the employer support of the National Guard and Reserve. Basal says the award is just one way to recognize the work Nicolet Bank does to help servicemembers.

“If it wasn’t for places like Nicolet Bank and other organizations around the U.P. that support our National Guard Reserve we wouldn’t be able to have a National Guard Reserve. These soldiers need to be able to know that they have a solid workplace to return to and then be able to go off and do their jobs, do their duty for their country and knowing that there’s everything at home is going really well,” Basal said.

If you are a service member or a spouse of one you can nominate a manager or employer of your own by visiting the Department of Defense website.

