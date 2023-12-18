New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays

People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza rest stop on the New York State Thruway in Little Falls, New York, on Friday, June 30, 2023.(Ted Shaffrey | AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW YORK (CNN) – Any Chick-fil-A fan knows the chicken chain is closed on Sundays.

It’s a practice that’s been in place since Chick-fil-A first opened in Georgia in 1946.

But now, a bill has been introduced in New York that could affect Chick-fil-A locations at rest stops along Interstate 90 in New York state.

The new bill would require food services at transportation facilities and rest areas to remain open seven days a week.

The bill goes on to say that “While there is nothing objectionable about a fast food restaurant closing on a particular day of the week, service areas dedicated to travelers is an inappropriate location for such a restaurant ... Allowing for retail space to go unused one seventh of the week or more is a disservice and unnecessary inconvenience to travelers who rely on these service areas.”

So far, no comment from Chick-fil-A.

