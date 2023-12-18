Michigan gas price average drops below $3 per gallon over the past week

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:51 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - AAA of Michigan is reporting a significant drop in the state gas price average, as it is down 15 cents over the past week as many people prepare to travel for the holidays.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $2.96 per gallon of regular unleaded gas, which is a new low for 2023. This price is 35 cents less than this time last month and 12 cents less than this time last year. AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland says, “If oil prices remain low, drivers can expect pump prices to do the same during the holiday season.”

AAA estimates that more than 3.3 million Michigan residents are planning on driving to destinations for the holidays.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders at the scene of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Iron Mountain, Dec. 15, 2023.
UPDATE: Pedestrian has ‘life-threatening’ injuries after Friday night crash in Iron Mountain
Marinette County Drug Bust
2 Iron Mountain men arrested in Town of Pound for narcotic trafficking
Organizers said as young snowmobile racers crossed the finish line you could hear their...
Amsoil Snocross Championship attracts world-class racers to the Ultimate Winter Challenge
Snowriver Mountain Resort's General Manager said he's excited for more people to come and...
Snowriver Mountain Resort had grand opening for its new Voyageur Lift
Graduates Sushree Dash (left) and Aerith Joan Cruz (right) following the 2023 Midyear...
MTU celebrates 2023 graduates with fall commencement

Latest News

Portage Lake Lift Bridge. (WLUC File Photo)
Lane closure in effect for Portage Lake Lift Bridge starting Monday
The skaters designed their own performances.
Calumet Figure Skating Club hosts Christmas Program
Santa
‘Lights at the Lake’ sparks holiday cheer at Lake Antoine Park
Sunday is national Maple Syrup Day and Pope Francis celebrates his 87th birthday with charity...
TV6 First Look at the Web 12/17/2023