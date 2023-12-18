Michigan gas price average drops below $3 per gallon over the past week

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - AAA of Michigan is reporting a significant drop in the state gas price average, as it is down 15 cents over the past week as many people prepare to travel for the holidays.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $2.96 per gallon of regular unleaded gas, which is a new low for 2023. This price is 35 cents less than this time last month and 12 cents less than this time last year. AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland says, “If oil prices remain low, drivers can expect pump prices to do the same during the holiday season.”

AAA estimates that more than 3.3 million Michigan residents are planning on driving to destinations for the holidays.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.