McBroom, Prestin, Markkanen to host energy town hall on Tuesday in Escanaba

Senator Ed McBroom
Senator Ed McBroom(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - State Sen. Ed McBroom, Rep. Dave Prestin, and Rep. Greg Markkanen will host a town hall meeting at Bay College in Escanaba on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the meeting will discuss recently signed energy reforms that force Michigan to have a 100% clean energy standard by 2040.

Who:

Sen. Ed McBroom, R-Waucedah Township.

Rep. Dave Prestin, R-Cedar River.

Rep. Greg Markkanen, R-Hancock.

When:

Tuesday, Dec. 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m.

Where:

Joseph Heirman University Center at Bay College

Room 952

2001 N. Lincoln Road

Escanaba

What:

The legislators are hosting a town hall meeting to help outline the new laws and their concerns about the mandates and to discuss the impact of the reforms on the Upper Peninsula’s energy, environment, economy, property rights and local governments.

Residents who wish to express their opinion on the energy bills but are unable to attend the meeting may contact McBroom’s office at SenEMcBroom@senate.michigan.gov, toll-free at 855-347-8038, or at Sen. Ed McBroom, P.O. Box 30036, Lansing, MI 48909. Other Upper Peninsula state legislators may also be in attendance and can each be reached by their publicly listed office email and phone number.

