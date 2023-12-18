Marquette Lions ring bell for Salvation Army

Marquette Lions Club members sing carols in the Westwood Mall.
Marquette Lions Club members sing carols in the Westwood Mall.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. club is doing its part to give its community a happy holiday.

Representatives from the Marquette Lions Club rang the bell for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign Monday. Club members sang carols and brought good cheer to the Westwood Mall while they raised money for the nonprofit.

The Marquette Lions Club says the tradition is a fun way for the club to give back to the community.

“We do try to support the community in various ways,” said Mary Rule, Marquette Lions Club member. “Some ways are much more work-related. This is something that’s fun and everyone can join in on. We try to make sure that we’re raising the spirits of all of those around us and making sure we’re taking care of the community at the same time.”

All the money raised in the U.P. for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign goes to U.P. families in need.

