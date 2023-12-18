MARESA to host Santa Claus in a sensory friendly environment

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Alger RESA is bringing Santa Claus to children with sensory issues.

Santa will be at the MARESA building on Dec. 20 from 4:30 to 8 p.m. and Dec. 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Children can meet Santa, take photos and enjoy fun activities in a sensory-friendly environment within 30-minute sessions.

Andy Haavisto, the SEPAC Chair at MARESA, said Santa should be inclusive for all children and adults.

“To me, Santa is supposed to be all-inclusive. When we talked to him, he absolutely agreed. It’s a busy season for him but we need accommodation, and he was more than willing to help,” said Haavisto.

Organizers say people must schedule ahead online to visit Santa.

