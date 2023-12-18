MARESA to host Santa Claus in a sensory friendly environment

MARESA is bringing Santa Claus to children with sensory issues this holiday season
MARESA is bringing Santa Claus to children with sensory issues this holiday season(WLUC)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Alger RESA is bringing Santa Claus to children with sensory issues.

Santa will be at the MARESA building on Dec. 20 from 4:30 to 8 p.m. and Dec. 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Children can meet Santa, take photos and enjoy fun activities in a sensory-friendly environment within 30-minute sessions.

Andy Haavisto, the SEPAC Chair at MARESA, said Santa should be inclusive for all children and adults.

“To me, Santa is supposed to be all-inclusive. When we talked to him, he absolutely agreed. It’s a busy season for him but we need accommodation, and he was more than willing to help,” said Haavisto.

Organizers say people must schedule ahead online to visit Santa.

