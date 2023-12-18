‘Lights at the Lake’ sparks holiday cheer at Lake Antoine Park

Santa
Santa(wluc)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Antione Park Partners hosted its annual Lights at the Lake. Members of the community came together to build elaborate light showcases for people to enjoy. Volunteer Anne Hruska says the lights are a valuable addition to the area.

“They are giving a gift to the community. It’s not easy to set these displays. It is a lot of cold hands and messing around in cold weather. I feel like it is a gift to the community, and I think the community is enjoying it.” said Hruska.

The light show was free to attend. This was the first year the park had an open house. There was free hot chocolate and music for people to enjoy. Kids also had the opportunity to meet and talk with a special guest, Santa.

Santa Claus said he is looking forward to seeing everyone from kids to adults.

“I am looking forward to seeing the lights. I am looking forward to seeing a lot of people I know and enjoy. I am looking forward to seeing some kids. Kids are always fun, they are a blast,” said Santa.

The Lake Antione Park Partners also put on a friendly competition. The person with the best decorated campsite voted by visitors won a $500 gift card. The L.A.P.P. President Allison Lucier said she hopes to expand on the growing success of Lights at the Lake.

“Have the light grow even more. We want more lights throughout the whole. Right now, it is just dedicated to the campsites themselves, but it would be nice to have the whole park lit up,” said Lucier.

Winners of the competition will be announced on Monday.

