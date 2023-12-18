Lake effect snow, winds gradually taper to a drier, milder midweek
A cold northerly wind drives in lake effect snow across Upper Michigan through Monday night -- two inches or more of additional snowfall possible in high terrain and Lake Superior shoreline east. The lake effect snow machine and gale-force winds gradually subside with gradual clearing through early Tuesday morning. It’s a drier, milder stretch to the first days of winter in the U.P. as high pressure builds over the Canadian Shield. Then, a Central Plains system brings the potential of mixed rain and snow across the region towards Christmas Day.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow and gusty north winds over 25 mph (45 mph nearshore); snow tapers overnight, with wind speeds below 25 mph by morning
>Lows: -0s to 20 (coldest inland)
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with southwest winds gusting over 20 mph
>Highs: 30
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy
>Highs: 30s
Thursday, Winter Begins: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy
>Highs: 30s
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few to scattered rain/snow mix
>Highs: 30s/40
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and mild
>Highs: 40
Sunday, Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy with rain/snow mix late; breezy
>Highs: 40
Monday, Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain/snow mix; breezy
>Highs: 30s/40
