Lake effect snow, winds gradually taper to a drier, milder midweek

By Noel Navarro
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A cold northerly wind drives in lake effect snow across Upper Michigan through Monday night -- two inches or more of additional snowfall possible in high terrain and Lake Superior shoreline east. The lake effect snow machine and gale-force winds gradually subside with gradual clearing through early Tuesday morning. It’s a drier, milder stretch to the first days of winter in the U.P. as high pressure builds over the Canadian Shield. Then, a Central Plains system brings the potential of mixed rain and snow across the region towards Christmas Day.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow and gusty north winds over 25 mph (45 mph nearshore); snow tapers overnight, with wind speeds below 25 mph by morning

>Lows: -0s to 20 (coldest inland)

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with southwest winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 30

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy

>Highs: 30s

Thursday, Winter Begins: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few to scattered rain/snow mix

>Highs: 30s/40

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 40

Sunday, Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy with rain/snow mix late; breezy

>Highs: 40

Monday, Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain/snow mix; breezy

>Highs: 30s/40

