Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office delivers gifts to children for 25th annual ‘No Kid Without a Christmas’

EAGLE RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The entire Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office set off this morning to deliver gifts and toys to children across the county.

Every year for the past 25 years, the Office has made it a point to help families around the holidays through their ‘No Kid without a Christmas’ program. According to the office, the program serves between 80 to 100 children. It starts with a list of families in need from the Department of Health and Human Services.

“The families will give us a list of all the needs and wants of the children,” said Keweenaw County Sheriff Curt Pennala. “What they’re wishing for Christmas, and we try to do our best to fulfill them.”

However, the department does not do this all on its own. They rely on the community to help make these dreams come true.

“It’s really a community-wide effort,” continued Pennala. “There’s some Christmas parties throughout the community that help fundraise for it. We get a lot of donations from private individuals and businesses. And then we go out and shop for each child on a list.”

While the office primarily buys gifts from businesses in the area, some are purchased online. Gifts range from winter weather gear and outdoor toys like sleds and skis, to dolls and even bikes.

And for the past few years, every child has also been receiving a special themed gift.

“So, this year, we’re doing a musical theme,” said KCSO Administrative Assistant Marcy Rajala. “And we are distributing ukuleles to each family, along with a music song instructional book, and a holder for the ukulele. Last year was an outdoor theme, so it was more sleds and so on.”

The office would like to thank all donors for their support and wish all families happy holidays.

