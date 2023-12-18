Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office delivers gifts to children for 25th annual ‘No Kid Without a Christmas’

The department is able to provide up to 100 children with presents a year thanks to community...
The department is able to provide up to 100 children with presents a year thanks to community support.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The entire Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office set off this morning to deliver gifts and toys to children across the county.

Every year for the past 25 years, the Office has made it a point to help families around the holidays through their ‘No Kid without a Christmas’ program. According to the office, the program serves between 80 to 100 children. It starts with a list of families in need from the Department of Health and Human Services.

“The families will give us a list of all the needs and wants of the children,” said Keweenaw County Sheriff Curt Pennala. “What they’re wishing for Christmas, and we try to do our best to fulfill them.”

However, the department does not do this all on its own. They rely on the community to help make these dreams come true.

“It’s really a community-wide effort,” continued Pennala. “There’s some Christmas parties throughout the community that help fundraise for it. We get a lot of donations from private individuals and businesses. And then we go out and shop for each child on a list.”

While the office primarily buys gifts from businesses in the area, some are purchased online. Gifts range from winter weather gear and outdoor toys like sleds and skis, to dolls and even bikes.

And for the past few years, every child has also been receiving a special themed gift.

“So, this year, we’re doing a musical theme,” said KCSO Administrative Assistant Marcy Rajala. “And we are distributing ukuleles to each family, along with a music song instructional book, and a holder for the ukulele. Last year was an outdoor theme, so it was more sleds and so on.”

The office would like to thank all donors for their support and wish all families happy holidays.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders at the scene of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Iron Mountain, Dec. 15, 2023.
UPDATE: Pedestrian has ‘life-threatening’ injuries after Friday night crash in Iron Mountain
Marinette County Drug Bust
2 Iron Mountain men arrested in Town of Pound for narcotic trafficking
Organizers said as young snowmobile racers crossed the finish line you could hear their...
Amsoil Snocross Championship attracts world-class racers to the Ultimate Winter Challenge
Snowriver Mountain Resort's General Manager said he's excited for more people to come and...
Snowriver Mountain Resort had grand opening for its new Voyageur Lift
Graduates Sushree Dash (left) and Aerith Joan Cruz (right) following the 2023 Midyear...
MTU celebrates 2023 graduates with fall commencement

Latest News

The light show was free to attend, and this was the first year the park had an open house.
‘Lights at the Lake’ sparks holiday cheer at Lake Antoine Park
Club members put on fifteen different holiday-themed performances.
Calumet Figure Skating Club hosts Christmas Program
Francis Destrampe (left) has been missing since midnight Saturday.
UPDATE: Missing 80-year-old man found dead in Baraga County
These are the presents from the Ishpeming Nicolet Bank location.
Northern Lights Child Advocacy Center teams up with Nicolet Bank to help survivors of child abuse in the UP