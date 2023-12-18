Jelly Roll brings semitruck full of toys to toy drive

The toy drive was so successful that in the end, Jelly Roll had an entire semitruck full of...
The toy drive was so successful that in the end, Jelly Roll had an entire semitruck full of toys to donate to the Last Minute Toy Store, an annual partnership with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.((Left) Evan Agostini/Invision/AP; (right) Nashville Sheriff Daron Hall)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE (Gray News) – Country music star Jelly Roll is being praised for donating a semitruck full of toys to a toy drive in his hometown of Nashville.

According to WSMV, the country star held a toy drive from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15 by collecting toys in donation bins at several Walmart stores.

The toy drive was so successful that in the end, Jelly Roll had an entire semitruck full of toys to donate to the Last Minute Toy Store, an annual partnership with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Last Minute Toy Store provides toys, books, games and sports equipment to qualifying families in need during the holiday season.

Nashville Sheriff Daron Hall took to social media to praise Jelly Roll for his efforts.

“Before CMA/Grammy awards and much of his success said he wanted to give back,” Hall wrote in a Facebook post. “Today a truck loaded with toys showed up at the The Last Minute Toy Store. You are changing music and lives. Thank you!”

Another public post shared by the Last Minute Toy Store said that the drive “needed some gifts for 7,675 kids… Jelly Roll sent over a TRACTOR TRAILER... and DUNKED it.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Francis Destrampe (left) has been missing since midnight Saturday.
UPDATE: Missing 80-year-old man found dead in Baraga County
First responders at the scene of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Iron Mountain, Dec. 15, 2023.
UPDATE: Pedestrian has ‘life-threatening’ injuries after Friday night crash in Iron Mountain
Marinette County Drug Bust
2 Iron Mountain men arrested in Town of Pound for narcotic trafficking
snow
Windy & moderate lake effect snow increases today
Organizers said as young snowmobile racers crossed the finish line you could hear their...
Amsoil Snocross Championship attracts world-class racers to the Ultimate Winter Challenge

Latest News

Jonathan Majors, left, enters a courtroom at the Manhattan criminal courts in New York,...
Marvel, Disney drop actor Jonathan Majors after he’s convicted of assaulting his former girlfriend
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Reno, Nev. (AP...
Trump’s lawyers ask full appeals court to review gag order restricting his speech in election case
Holiday decorations at The Up North Lodge
Up North Lodge to host Operation Great Christmas
Pope Francis waves during the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking...
Pope approves blessings for same-sex couples if the rituals don’t resemble marriage