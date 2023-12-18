Houghton County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 80-year-old

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Francis Destrampe, 80, of Painesdale was last seen around midnight Saturday night into Sunday morning heading west on M-38 in Nisula.

It is believed that he is heading to his hunting camp in the Silver River Reserve. Destrampe is driving a red four-door Dodge Ram truck with a plow.

The truck has Michigan Registration ENZ8027. If anyone sees Destrampe or his truck, call the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office at 906-482-0055.

