Cleveland-Cliffs comments on Nippon Steel’s proposed acquisition of US Steel

Cleveland Cliffs
Cleveland Cliffs(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WLUC) - Cleveland-Cliffs issued a statement Monday morning regarding the announced proposed acquisition of U.S. Steel by Nippon Steel.

The price tag for U.S. Steel is nearly double what was offered just four months ago by rival Cleveland Cliffs.

Lourenco Goncalves, Chairman, President of CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs, said, “We identified U.S. Steel as an extremely undervalued company with significant synergy potential when combined with Cleveland-Cliffs, creating a union-friendly American champion among the top-10 steelmakers in the world. Even though U.S. Steel’s Board of Directors and CEO chose to go a different direction with a foreign buyer, their move validates our view that our sector remains undervalued by the broader market, and that a multiple re-rating for Cleveland-Cliffs is long overdue. We congratulate U.S. Steel on their announcement and wish them luck in closing the transaction with Nippon Steel.”

Lourenco Goncalves continued: “As we have been guiding, we have already reached our net debt target of $3.0 billion this quarter, with no borrowings on our ABL as of today. Given that our CLF shares are still significantly undervalued, we will now re-focus our capital allocation priorities towards more aggressive share buybacks under our existing share repurchase authorization.”

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders at the scene of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Iron Mountain, Dec. 15, 2023.
UPDATE: Pedestrian has ‘life-threatening’ injuries after Friday night crash in Iron Mountain
Marinette County Drug Bust
2 Iron Mountain men arrested in Town of Pound for narcotic trafficking
Organizers said as young snowmobile racers crossed the finish line you could hear their...
Amsoil Snocross Championship attracts world-class racers to the Ultimate Winter Challenge
Snowriver Mountain Resort's General Manager said he's excited for more people to come and...
Snowriver Mountain Resort had grand opening for its new Voyageur Lift
Graduates Sushree Dash (left) and Aerith Joan Cruz (right) following the 2023 Midyear...
MTU celebrates 2023 graduates with fall commencement

Latest News

Upper Michigan Today
Michigan gas price average drops below $3 per gallon over the past week
Portage Lake Lift Bridge. (WLUC File Photo)
Lane closure in effect for Portage Lake Lift Bridge starting Monday
The skaters designed their own performances.
Calumet Figure Skating Club hosts Christmas Program