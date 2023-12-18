Cleveland-Cliffs comments on Nippon Steel’s proposed acquisition of US Steel

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WLUC) - Cleveland-Cliffs issued a statement Monday morning regarding the announced proposed acquisition of U.S. Steel by Nippon Steel.

The price tag for U.S. Steel is nearly double what was offered just four months ago by rival Cleveland Cliffs.

Lourenco Goncalves, Chairman, President of CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs, said, “We identified U.S. Steel as an extremely undervalued company with significant synergy potential when combined with Cleveland-Cliffs, creating a union-friendly American champion among the top-10 steelmakers in the world. Even though U.S. Steel’s Board of Directors and CEO chose to go a different direction with a foreign buyer, their move validates our view that our sector remains undervalued by the broader market, and that a multiple re-rating for Cleveland-Cliffs is long overdue. We congratulate U.S. Steel on their announcement and wish them luck in closing the transaction with Nippon Steel.”

Lourenco Goncalves continued: “As we have been guiding, we have already reached our net debt target of $3.0 billion this quarter, with no borrowings on our ABL as of today. Given that our CLF shares are still significantly undervalued, we will now re-focus our capital allocation priorities towards more aggressive share buybacks under our existing share repurchase authorization.”

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.