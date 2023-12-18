Calumet Figure Skating Club hosts Christmas Program

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The Calumet Figure Skating Club wanted to bring Christmas cheer to families on Sunday.

The club hosted its annual Christmas Program at the Calumet Colosseum. Club members put on fifteen different holiday-themed performances. The event was free to attend, but a 50/50 raffle and bake sale would go towards the club.

Board member Sarah Howard said the skaters designed this performance.

“These skaters worked hard the past few weeks,” Howard said. “They’ve been on the ice, developing their show, designing their choreography, and picking their costumes. And we just bring some holiday cheer to the community through this free event.”

Attendees were encouraged to bring canned food. The donations will go towards the CLK Council of Churches Food Pantry.

