Bay College campuses host Rapid Enrollment Day

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College gave people extra hours to explore options for college at its Rapid Enrollment Day on Monday.

The drop-in event gave prospective students a one-stop shop for admissions, financial aid and academic advising.

Director of Admissions Jessica Beaver said the college stays open later during the event to help those who work 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. She said enrolling in college, at any age, can be scary and confusing.

“If you want to come to college and you’re ready, and you’re like, ‘let’s do this. Let’s bring it on,’ [for] winter semester, you can still apply,” Beaver said. “We can still get you through that enrollment process and registered and ready to go.”

However, she added, if community members don’t know where to start, staff can also walk people through the process any weekday at Student Services in the Besse Center or on the phone at 906-786-5802.

