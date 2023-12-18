Barrel + Beam, Northwoods Test Kitchen offering pop-up ramen nights every Wednesday through April

Upper Michigan Today Monday, December 18
Barrel + Beam ramen.
Barrel + Beam ramen.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Though the weather finally turned wintry, Barrel + Beam’s event calendar isn’t cooling off soon.

Upper Michigan Today took its show on the road Monday, December 18 to find out what the brewery, kitchen, and event space is offering to the Marquette community this winter.

For lovers of hot things on a snowy day, Barrel + Beam’s Northwoods Test Kitchen has just the option for you.

Starting this Wednesday and going through April, the brewery is offering once-a-week ramen pop-up nights.

Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon stopped by Barrel + Beam to check it out.

But first, they chat with Chef Alex Palzewicz about winter at the brewery.

Upper Michigan Today takes its show on the road to Barrel + Beam in Marquette Township.

Now, back to ramen!

Chef Palzewicz takes Upper Michigan Today into the kitchen to share what goes into a satisfying bowl of ramen.

Upper Michigan Today is in the Northwoods Test Kitchen at Barrel + Beam to check out what goes into its ramen bowls.

Palzewicz says that making ramen, for her, is a labor of love because of the slow, intentional process of cooking the ingredients.

She adds that her ramen uses fresh, Michigan-grown ingredients and comes in a vegetarian, meat, or kids’ option.

Chef Alex Palzewicz of the Northwoods Test Kitchen at Barrel + Beam puts together a ramen bowl for Upper Michigan Today.

Though ramen is only offered at Barrel + Beam on Wednesdays, the Northwoods Test Kitchen whips up something tasty daily.

The kitchen is open Wednesday through Sunday and serves sandwiches, soups, spreads, and more.

Upper Michigan Today dives into ramen and other menu items at Barrel + Beam.

Shifting gears from the kitchen to the bar... Barrel + Beam Owner Nick Vancourt joins Elizabeth and Tia to talk about seasonal beer options and recommends giving the Queen City Brut a try.

Upper Michigan Today learns about Barrel + Beam's seasonal drink options.

Barrel + Beam is as much an event space as it is a brewery.

Palzewicz and Vancourt show off what it has to offer.

Upper Michigan Today checks out Barrel + Beam's event space.

Finally, Upper Michigan Today wraps up its show at Barrel + Beam by hanging out on the mezzanine level.

Vancourt reminds snowmobilers that the brewery is located off Trail 8 in Marquette Township.

Upper Michigan Today wraps up its show at Barrel + Beam.

Barrel + Beam is located at 260 Northwoods Road. It’s open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. and Fridays through Sundays from noon to 10:00 p.m.

You can learn more about Barrel + Beam, its brews, and event space at barrelandbeam.com.

