Snowriver Mountain Resort had grand opening for its new Voyageur Lift

By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - Snowriver Mountain Resort in Wakefield said it is excited to showcase its new ski lift and other renovations it made to the resort.

On Saturday the Resort hosted the Grand Opening ribbon-cutting celebration for its new Voyageur Lift. Snowriver was purchased by the Skinner family in August 2022. Resort General Manager Benjamin Bartz said they spent $15 million renovating the resort and $8 million went to the ski lift.

“It’s the first of its kind in the U.P. and we have a big celebration planned with lots of local dignitaries and business owners coming out to celebrate the opening of this transformational project for the area and the resort,” said Bartz.

The General Manager also said other investments were made in the hotel rooms, the lodge, and snowmaking infrastructure. The resort currently employs 150 jobs locally and welcomes 66,000 skier visits annually.

