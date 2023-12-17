Santa Claus visits Donckers in Marquette for the last time this winter

Santa sees dozens of kids at Donckers Evergreen on Sunday
Santa sees dozens of kids at Donckers Evergreen on Sunday(Tony Anderson)
By TV6 News Team and Antonio Anderson
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:31 PM EST
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Santa Claus visited Donckers Evergreen in Marquette on Sunday. This was the 10th year Santa visited the restaurant.

Children and adults alike were invited to bring their Christmas lists and letters and could Santa himself what they wanted for Christmas this year. Santa says that he looks forward to seeing kids just as much as the adults because the Christmas spirit never leaves.

“Be kind to one another, spread joy, everybody could use a little joy, and everybody always likes to be given a gift around the holidays,” Santa said. “So, give hugs, give kindness, spread joy and don’t forget to leave the cookies out for Santa that is the most important thing I will leave you with.”

Donckers Evergreen also has special Christmas candies made in house and other holiday goodies for sale for those who still need to fill stockings or buy presents.

