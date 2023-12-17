Norway Auto Sales & Service open for business

The shop is located off US-2 in Norway
The shop is located off US-2 in Norway(wluc)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Norway has a new auto service shop in town.

Officially open for business, the new Norway Auto Sales and Service shop specializes in auto sales and auto service. People can buy used cars or have their car serviced or detailed.

Owner Marcus Christy said the shop will have weekend hours for people who are busy during the week. Christy also said his goal is to have Norway Auto Sales and Service be a reliable business for the area.

“Just to be able to provide the locals a nice place, an honest place, that you can bring your car to get worked on or detailed. I believe our size reflects that too,” said Christy.

The shop is located off US-2 in Norway. Christy said he is excited to put quality used cars for sale for the community.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders at the scene of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Iron Mountain, Dec. 15, 2023.
UPDATE: Pedestrian has ‘life-threatening’ injuries after Friday night crash in Iron Mountain
Marinette County Drug Bust
2 Iron Mountain men arrested in Town of Pound for narcotic trafficking
Marquette County Sheriff cruiser.
Missing man found safe in Marquette
Houghton Fire
Man found dead inside home after structure fire in Houghton
You can just throw or play eight different throwing games.
New axe throwing bar opens soon

Latest News

This event included visits with Santa, a free hot cocoa bar courtesy of Frozen Farms and a...
‘Christmas in Calumet!’ provided horse-drawn wagon rides
The Snow Ball began with a performance of 'Let It Go' by Elsa and Anna.
Snow Sisters perform for kids at Jerzi’s
The celebration welcomed 397 students to the Superior Dome.
NMU graduates 530 students in fall commencement
There were approximately 350 graduate and undergraduate students in attendance.
MTU celebrates 2023 graduates with fall commencement
Organizers said this is the world’s largest snowmobile racing series, racers from all over the...
Amsoil Snocross Championship attracts world-class racers to the Ultimate Winter Challenge