Norway Auto Sales & Service open for business

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Norway has a new auto service shop in town.

Officially open for business, the new Norway Auto Sales and Service shop specializes in auto sales and auto service. People can buy used cars or have their car serviced or detailed.

Owner Marcus Christy said the shop will have weekend hours for people who are busy during the week. Christy also said his goal is to have Norway Auto Sales and Service be a reliable business for the area.

“Just to be able to provide the locals a nice place, an honest place, that you can bring your car to get worked on or detailed. I believe our size reflects that too,” said Christy.

The shop is located off US-2 in Norway. Christy said he is excited to put quality used cars for sale for the community.

