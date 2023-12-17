Moderate lake effect snow and high winds gusts Monday

Wind gusts are set to play a large factor for the snow yesterday
Wind gusts are set to play a large factor for the snow yesterday(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mixed precipitation and snow chances cap off the weekend with lake effect snow starting Sunday night into Monday morning. As the snow progresses winds and wind gusts will pick up especially in the eastern counties, winds could be around 30-35 mph and gusts up to 45+ mph. Snow chances are short lived as by the time Tuesday starts snow will dwindle with only chance mixed precipitation Wednesday.

Keep en eye on the local radar HERE.

Check out the latest NWS Alerts HERE.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; scattered mixed precipitation with snow chances late

>Highs: Low to High 30s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy; moderate lake effect snow along N and NW wind belts with high wind gusts around 40-45 mph

>Highs: Low to High 20s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy; calmer winds but remain around 20-25 mph

>Highs: High 20s to Mid 30s

Wednesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy; isolated mixed precipitation chances

>Highs: Low to High 30s; isolated Low 40s possible inland

Thursday, Winter Begins: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies; occasional breeze

>Highs: Low to High 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy; scattered mixed precipitation chances

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy; chances of mixed precip

>Highs: 30s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders at the scene of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Iron Mountain, Dec. 15, 2023.
UPDATE: Pedestrian has ‘life-threatening’ injuries after Friday night crash in Iron Mountain
Marinette County Drug Bust
2 Iron Mountain men arrested in Town of Pound for narcotic trafficking
Marquette County Sheriff cruiser.
Missing man found safe in Marquette
Houghton Fire
Man found dead inside home after structure fire in Houghton
You can just throw or play eight different throwing games.
New axe throwing bar opens soon

Latest News

Some areas could see a few inches of snow Monday
Burst of cool air and lake effect snow Monday
Seasonal air for Monday but temperatures trend upward
Burst of cool air with moderate lake effect snow Monday
Rounds of rain, wet snow plus isolated freezing rain this weekend in the U.P.
Wet, slushy, icy travel this weekend
Rounds of rain, wet snow plus isolated freezing rain this weekend in the U.P.
Wet, slushy, icy travel this weekend