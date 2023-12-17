Moderate lake effect snow and high winds gusts Monday

Mixed precipitation and snow chances cap off the weekend with lake effect snow starting Sunday night into Monday morning. As the snow progresses winds and wind gusts will pick up especially in the eastern counties, winds could be around 30-35 mph and gusts up to 45+ mph. Snow chances are short lived as by the time Tuesday starts snow will dwindle with only chance mixed precipitation Wednesday.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; scattered mixed precipitation with snow chances late

>Highs: Low to High 30s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy; moderate lake effect snow along N and NW wind belts with high wind gusts around 40-45 mph

>Highs: Low to High 20s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy; calmer winds but remain around 20-25 mph

>Highs: High 20s to Mid 30s

Wednesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy; isolated mixed precipitation chances

>Highs: Low to High 30s; isolated Low 40s possible inland

Thursday, Winter Begins: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies; occasional breeze

>Highs: Low to High 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy; scattered mixed precipitation chances

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy; chances of mixed precip

>Highs: 30s

