Marquette Choral Society performs Transcendence

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sunday was the final performance of the Marquette Choral Society (MCS) show, Transcendence.

Saturday’s show had an attendance of 242 people and more than 240 attended Sunday’s show in the Kaufman Auditorium at Graveraet Elementary School. Tickets ranged from $5 to $15, depending on age, netting nearly $3,000 for the Choral Society. Director and Conductor of MCS Dr. Erin Colwitz says the money raised goes to hiring professional musicians in MCS and renting venues to perform and practice.

This performance was composed of two songs, including “Mass in Time of War” composed by F.J. Haydn and “Martyr” by Tarik O’Reagen. The choir was joined by an orchestra as well as an accompaniment by Janet Brodersen. Soloists Elizabeth Grugin, Erin Sura, Darrius Morten and Robert Peavler we also featured in the performance.

Dr. Colwitz says the choir has about 30 NMU students.

“It is really awesome to be a part of an orchestra that is with a choir because I get to hear a lot more and I get to experience a lot more,” says NMU student and Principle Second Violinist Jaymes Winn “Often times it is either one or the other, and it is really awesome to be able to collaborate in this way.”

Dr. Colwitz also says this group has been practicing for five months for this show.

“Anyone can join the choral society. It’s essentially not auditioned. I may you know, do a little bit of a placement hearing just to see what voice part people sing, tenor, tenor one, et cetera.” says Dr. Colwitz.

The Marquette Choral Society’s next performance will be in this coming April.

