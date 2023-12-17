Keweenaw Bay Indian Community announces winners of 2023 general election

KBIC new logo
KBIC new logo(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Election results are in for the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community’s 2023 general election. Two tribal council seats in the Baraga and L’Anse districts were on the ballot, plus an Associate Judge position. Below is the breakdown of votes.

Baraga District: The top two candidates earned a tribal council seat

WINNER- Doreen Blaker (incumbent) - 331 votes

WINNER- Robert Curtis (incumbent) - 241 votes

Alden Conner - 136 votes

Zelina Pittsley-Huhta- 45 votes

L’Anse District: The top two candidates earned a tribal council seat

WINNER- Dale Goodreau - 212 votes

WINNER- Toni Minton (incumbent) - 196 votes

Sam Loonsfoot - 182 votes

Serene Gauthier - 157 votes

Associate Judge: The top candidate earned the Associate Judge title

WINNER- Mark Smith - 207 votes

Tashina Lee Emery - 187 votes

Incumbents Doreen Blaker, Robert Curtis, and Toni Minton were re-elected to their respective positions. Dale Goodreau was elected as a new tribal council member, and Mark Smith was elected as a new Associate Judge.

