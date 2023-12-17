Keweenaw Bay Indian Community announces winners of 2023 general election
GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Election results are in for the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community’s 2023 general election. Two tribal council seats in the Baraga and L’Anse districts were on the ballot, plus an Associate Judge position. Below is the breakdown of votes.
Baraga District: The top two candidates earned a tribal council seat
WINNER- Doreen Blaker (incumbent) - 331 votes
WINNER- Robert Curtis (incumbent) - 241 votes
Alden Conner - 136 votes
Zelina Pittsley-Huhta- 45 votes
L’Anse District: The top two candidates earned a tribal council seat
WINNER- Dale Goodreau - 212 votes
WINNER- Toni Minton (incumbent) - 196 votes
Sam Loonsfoot - 182 votes
Serene Gauthier - 157 votes
Associate Judge: The top candidate earned the Associate Judge title
WINNER- Mark Smith - 207 votes
Tashina Lee Emery - 187 votes
Incumbents Doreen Blaker, Robert Curtis, and Toni Minton were re-elected to their respective positions. Dale Goodreau was elected as a new tribal council member, and Mark Smith was elected as a new Associate Judge.
