Hancock businesses celebrate holiday shopping season

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Businesses in Hancock celebrated the Holiday Shopping season with some discounts on Sunday.

Some businesses opened their doors for the City of Hancock’s Countdown to Christmas shopping promotions. One of those businesses was Sunflower Books & Coffee on Quincy Street.

“The City of Hancock seems to like to do a lot for local businesses in Hancock,” said Employee Laurie Stark. “It’s always nice to hear from them when they have a special event and just to be a part of it.”

This event looks to keep holiday shopping money in the community. Stark said there are benefits to shopping locally compared to online.

“It’s nice to be able to walk into a store,” Stark said. “You can physically see the books, it’s a lot easier to browse than online. You can flip through the books and touch them and then you’re not waiting for the book to ship. You can walk out of the store with the book in hand.”

Northwoods Sporting Goods also participated. Former Owner Rick Freeman said having special openings on Sundays also benefits patrons.

“We think it’s important to give people some last-minute ideas possibly,” Freeman said. “Then, of course, a lot of people work, I mean, peoples schedules now are busy, busy, busy.”

The other businesses participating were KC Bonkers Toys & Coffee, Small Town Goods, Copper Country Community Arts Center, Sew Cranky and Saturday Store.

