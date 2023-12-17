Amsoil Snocross Championship attracts world-class racers to the Ultimate Winter Challenge

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, the annual Amsoil Championship Snocross kicked off in Ironwood at Mount Zion Ski Hill.

Organizers said as young snowmobile racers crossed the finish line you could hear their excited parents cheer them on from the stands. The events head T.V. producer Joe Harewicz said this event featured racers of all ages.

“This is the world’s largest snowmobile racing series, racers from all over the world and from all over Michigan too,” Harewicz said. “So, you got local riders versus riders from around the world and this weekend the most entries ever, Thank you Michigan.”

Harewicz said this track is both amazing and extreme.

“The ups and the downs and the whoops, it’s challenging, it’s very racy, that’s a racers term, it’s a very racer track and most importantly you’ve got snow,” Harewicz said.

The race’s Vice President of Marketing Miranda Litzau said this event kicks off the company’s snowmobile racing season.

“It is one of the only places that have snow, so it has been incredible what Mount Zion has been able to accomplish,” Litzau said. “The entries for the racers have been spectacular and we are so lucky for this community to step up and help out.”

Nine-year-old racer Axel Kruske said he’s been racing for six years, and He says his favorite type of racing is transition.

“Because you have like all the fun people and you get to have like fun on the track,” Kruske said.

Gogebic Community College Faculty member Maria Sokol said this event is a win for the school.

“Bringing in this kind of amount of people and this national recognition to Mount Zion is critical not only for enrollment purposes but just for marketing throughout the Midwest,” Sokol said.

She said the event also benefits the school’s Ski Area Management Program. Sokol also said students worked all week to help turn the hill into a snocross track.

