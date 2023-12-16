Veteran Affairs Secretary McDonough, Rep. Bergman visit BCMH for VA program conference

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - Joined by Representative Jack Bergman (R-Michigan), Veteran Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough stopped at Baraga County Memorial Hospital (BCMH) Friday afternoon.

Greeted by BCMH staff, community leaders and veterans, he attended a conference with them behind closed doors. Its focus was on the progress of a new program that is assisting veterans across the county.

“We are embedding a VA employee, who is helping make sure that residents in this county who have served the country, who are veterans, are getting the best possible care that they can get,” says McDonough.

Launched at BCMH in August, this service comes from a program called I-REACH, a Health Resources and Services Administration-funded grant. In this program, a VA representative helps veterans find and receive benefits they are entitled to.

“Partnering with the county hospital here, as we do, ensures that our vets have readier access to timely world-class care,” continued McDonough.

According to the program’s coordinator at BCMH, Lori Karvonen, the program has been largely successful in the county.

“We’ve gained quite a few veterans in the community that we didn’t realize we had and have been able to help them,” said Karvonen. “I believe, before the program started, we had about 60 veterans, and it’s blossomed to well over 200 now.”

Karvonen said due to the conference, new plans for the program are in the works.

“We’re going to be looking at expanding things more with the social determinants of health,” added Karvonen. “A little more of a social worker point of view from it, adding to my nursing intake and also looking at some long-term care options.”

The hospital thanks both the secretary and Representative Bergman for their support and feedback.

