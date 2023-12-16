U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs visits Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center got its first-ever visit from an acting Secretary of Veteran Affairs Friday morning.

Secretary Denis McDonough was invited by Representative Jack Bergman to tour the award-winning VA in Iron Mountain.

He says the Oscar G Johnson staff goes above and beyond in their care.

“It’s not just enough to be interested in outcomes,” said McDonough. “At the Iron Mountain VA medical center, it’s that everyone has to ensure good outcomes.”

McDonough visited the nationally recognized dental facilities and community living center. He met with many veterans and heard the positive relations veterans have with the VA staff.

McDonough says new pay authorities authorized by Congress allows VAs like Oscar G. Johnson to address staffing shortages.

“Among those authorities are retention bonuses, relocation bonuses,” said McDonough. “Something that we call a critical skills incentive, which says if there is a critical skill that you have, and it’s in short supply in your market, Phil can ask for and direct an incentive to that employee to keep that person.”

Representative Bergman says a recent increase in the VA contracting budget will help Oscar G Johnson add a new MRI facility.

“It’s not the cost of the people to run it, it’s the cost of the building to house it, get my point?” said Bergman. “In order to keep our VA medical centers and the people who run them in a position that they can make change when necessary, this increase in the cap from 20 million to 30 million gives them more latitude to make these decisions.”

The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center serves almost 20,000 veterans annually from 15 Michigan counties and 9 counties in northeastern Wisconsin. It employs almost 730 staff.

