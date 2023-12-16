Snow Sisters perform for kids at Jerzi’s

There was a buffet lunch, dance reception and snowball fight.
There was a buffet lunch, dance reception and snowball fight.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMPION, Mich. (WLUC) - Jerzi’s 41 Bar and Grill hosted the Snow Sisters for a Snow Ball in its new event space Saturday. The Snow Ball began with a performance of ‘Let It Go’ by Elsa and Anna. Organizers said the kids sang along to every word. There was a buffet lunch, dance reception and snowball fight.

Tammy Benda, event promoter, said the event space just opened up this month.

“I think that a space like this and an event like this is really important for making memories,” Benda said. “These little girls that are here are going to remember this day, when they danced with these princesses and threw snowballs at them, they’re going to remember this forever. So, I see this as making lots of memories for children.”

The Jerzi’s owner said the event space is also available for birthday parties and weddings.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houghton Fire
Man found dead inside home after structure fire in Houghton
Marinette County Drug Bust
2 Iron Mountain men arrested in Town of Pound for narcotic trafficking
First responders at the scene of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Iron Mountain, Dec. 15, 2023.
UPDATE: Pedestrian has ‘life-threatening’ injuries after Friday night crash in Iron Mountain
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
You can just throw or play eight different throwing games.
New axe throwing bar opens soon

Latest News

397 students participated in the ceremony at the Superior Dome.
NMU graduates 530 students in fall commencement
Graduates Sushree Dash (left) and Aerith Joan Cruz (right) following the 2023 Midyear...
MTU celebrates 2023 graduates with fall commencement
This event included visits with Santa, a free hot cocoa bar courtesy of Frozen Farms and a...
‘Christmas in Calumet!’ provided horse-drawn wagon rides
The new business is in Negaunee Township.
New axe throwing bar opens soon