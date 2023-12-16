Snow Sisters perform for kids at Jerzi’s

CHAMPION, Mich. (WLUC) - Jerzi’s 41 Bar and Grill hosted the Snow Sisters for a Snow Ball in its new event space Saturday. The Snow Ball began with a performance of ‘Let It Go’ by Elsa and Anna. Organizers said the kids sang along to every word. There was a buffet lunch, dance reception and snowball fight.

Tammy Benda, event promoter, said the event space just opened up this month.

“I think that a space like this and an event like this is really important for making memories,” Benda said. “These little girls that are here are going to remember this day, when they danced with these princesses and threw snowballs at them, they’re going to remember this forever. So, I see this as making lots of memories for children.”

The Jerzi’s owner said the event space is also available for birthday parties and weddings.

