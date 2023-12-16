NMU graduates 530 students in fall commencement

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University concluded the semester with its fall commencement ceremony Saturday. The celebration welcomed 397 students to the Superior Dome. Organizers said the total number of December 2023 NMU graduates is 530.

The ceremony began with the Anishinaabe Flag Song. The University Commencement Band also performed.

Ender Harris, a graduate, expresses how graduating made him feel.

“I graduated! I feel relieved because I can go to the next chapter and keep using what I learned to build up higher in my life,” Harris said. “I’m from Negaunee originally. My major is neuroscience and I plan to build that into getting into medical school. So I’ll take the MCAT in a few months and hopefully I get in, and that’ll be a little over a year. And work in neurology and do all that.”

There was also a reception for graduates, family and friends following commencement in the Grand Ballroom of the Northern Center.

