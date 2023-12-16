NMU graduates 530 students in fall commencement

397 students participated in the ceremony at the Superior Dome.
397 students participated in the ceremony at the Superior Dome.(WLUC)
By Audrey Stetson
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University concluded the semester with its fall commencement ceremony Saturday. The celebration welcomed 397 students to the Superior Dome. Organizers said the total number of December 2023 NMU graduates is 530.

The ceremony began with the Anishinaabe Flag Song. The University Commencement Band also performed.

Ender Harris, a graduate, expresses how graduating made him feel.

“I graduated! I feel relieved because I can go to the next chapter and keep using what I learned to build up higher in my life,” Harris said. “I’m from Negaunee originally. My major is neuroscience and I plan to build that into getting into medical school. So I’ll take the MCAT in a few months and hopefully I get in, and that’ll be a little over a year. And work in neurology and do all that.”

There was also a reception for graduates, family and friends following commencement in the Grand Ballroom of the Northern Center.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houghton Fire
Man found dead inside home after structure fire in Houghton
Marinette County Drug Bust
2 Iron Mountain men arrested in Town of Pound for narcotic trafficking
First responders at the scene of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Iron Mountain, Dec. 15, 2023.
UPDATE: Pedestrian has ‘life-threatening’ injuries after Friday night crash in Iron Mountain
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
You can just throw or play eight different throwing games.
New axe throwing bar opens soon

Latest News

There was a buffet lunch, dance reception and snowball fight.
Snow Sisters perform for kids at Jerzi’s
Graduates Sushree Dash (left) and Aerith Joan Cruz (right) following the 2023 Midyear...
MTU celebrates 2023 graduates with fall commencement
This event included visits with Santa, a free hot cocoa bar courtesy of Frozen Farms and a...
‘Christmas in Calumet!’ provided horse-drawn wagon rides
The new business is in Negaunee Township.
New axe throwing bar opens soon