New store being built at Otter Lake Campground for 2024 camping season

Otter Lake Camp is set to open on January 8th.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The owners of Otter Lake Campground said they are excited to announce they are currently working on one new addition to the grounds.

The owners said next year the camp will have a new store located on the campgrounds.

The owners said the thirty-two by forty square foot building will provide a more comfortable check-in experience. They added that in the past, the office for check-in was in a small office building.

Co-owner Ellen Oppenheim said this new store will have all the camping essentials.

“So, this year we decided were going to build a camp store, so not only can families come and camp, have a Bonfire enjoy the lake use the playground,” Oppenheim said. “They will also have a camp store where they can purchase souvenirs and iced firewood and snacks, that kind of things,”

The owner also said guests can start booking reservations on Jan. 8.

