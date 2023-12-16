New axe throwing bar opens soon

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A new axe-throwing bar is opening soon in Negaunee Township.

Razor Axe Marquette offers a new experience for people in the U.P.

You can throw axes or play eight different throwing games.

Razor Axe Marquette will host cornhole leagues and axe-throwing leagues starting in a few months.

Drinks will be pre-packaged only so the axe-throwing can be monitored.

Jacob Truttmann, Razor Axe Marquette owner, said there’s nothing like this in the U.P.

“We have axe-throwing we have knife throwing we have throwing stars throwing cards, we have cornhole, we have hammerschlagen, and we are working on getting a tabletop shuffleboard as well,” said Truttmann. “We are the first and the only axe-throwing bar in the entire upper peninsula.”

If all goes to plan, the grand opening will be next Friday, Dec. 22.

All ages are welcome, but kids ages 13 to 18 need a parent’s permission to throw. 13-year-olds need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

