Missing man found safe in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A male senior citizen reported missing in Marquette was found Friday night.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office said he was in good health.

It was reported the man didn’t come back from his walk. Deputies said he was found at a nearby dollar store.

A police presence was noted on Grove Street near the Marquette Golf Club while the search was underway.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s K-9 unit, the Michigan State Police and Marquette County Search and Rescue also assisted in the search.

