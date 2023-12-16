Mayim Bialik not returning as co-host of syndicated ‘Jeopardy!’

Mayim Bialik arrives at the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the...
Mayim Bialik arrives at the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Fairmont Century Plaza.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Mayim Bialik posted to her social media accounts Friday that she will not be returning as co-host of the syndicated version of “Jeopardy!”

Bialik said she had been informed by Sony, the company that owns the popular game show, that she would no longer be hosting.

“For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America’s Favorite Quiz Show, thank you,” she wrote.

Bialik had decided not to host the last week of the show’s 39th season earlier this year in solidarity with those taking part in the strikes in the entertainment industry, which have since been resolved. She has not been seen on the show since.

Her co-host, Ken Jennings, took over full-time hosting duties on both the syndicated and primetime versions of the show. Bialik did not address whether she would be returning to the latter.

Both Bialik and Jennings have been nominated for an Emmy award for their hosting.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer launches 'MI Vehicle Rebate' plan to lower vehicle prices, boost sales in Michigan
Houghton Fire
Man found dead inside home after structure fire in Houghton
Eligible Michiganders to receive Working Families Tax Credit checks in early 2024
Systems Control employees seen in 2018.
Major UP manufacturer sold
The Negaunee Township Fire Department responds to a car fire along US-41.
All US 41 west-bound lanes back open after car fire in Negaunee Twp

Latest News

Shaker Heights City Council allowed an officer to purchase his longtime K-9 partner Igor after...
‘Truly grateful’: City council allows officer to purchase his beloved K-9 partner
Marquette Township Fire Inspector Lauren Zyburt reminds everyone to have working fire...
Marquette first responders provide holiday safety tips
AS YOU PREPARE TO CELEBRATE CHRISTMAS, MARQUETTE AREA FIRE AND POLICE HAVE TIPS TO KEEP YOU SAFE.
Holiday Safety
The original Eh! Burger has become a fan favorite.
Eh! Burger in Munising is ranked #22 on Trip Advisor’s list of best quick bites in the US
In this program, a VA representative helps veterans find and receive benefits they are...
Veteran Affairs Secretary McDonough, Rep. Bergman visit BCMH for VA program conference