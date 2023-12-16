Marquette GMC welcomes Santa Claus

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Santa Claus spent time with the community at Marquette GMC on Friday.

The car dealership welcomed Santa with a Christmas tree and a special chair to sit in.

This is its second year hosting Santa Claus. Santa gave each kid a toy to take home.

There were also Christmas cookies and Grinch juice.

Cassandra Herman, Marquette GMC marketing manager, said GMC wanted to set the tone for the season.

“This is good for the community because events like this drive families to come in,” Herman said. “And it’s not very nice sometimes outside, so getting inside from the outside, get a picture with Santa, start the season out right.”

Herman said Santa was there to spread holiday joy with kids by taking pictures with them.

She also said Marquette GMC will continue this tradition every Christmas.

