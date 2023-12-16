Lakeview Arena to hold holiday open skates

Ice skaters can bring their own skates or rent some at the arena.
Ice skaters can bring their own skates or rent some at the arena.
By Audrey Stetson
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lakeview Arena will soon be open late on weekends for the holiday season.

Holiday Open Skate takes place Saturday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Organizers encourage skaters to wear buffalo plaid or ugly Christmas sweaters. Ice skaters can bring their own skates or rent some at the arena.

Mitchell Moran, the Lakeview Arena parks and recreation coordinator said it’s a nice way to spend time with friends and family.

“Well, you should come here to experience winter. I mean, right now in the U.P. we don’t have any snow, it doesn’t feel like Christmas outside,” Moran said. “So doing some winter activities like ice skating and getting into the holiday spirit is going to make it feel a lot more cheerful.”

There will be another Holiday Open Skate on Dec. 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Regular open skate also happens every weekday throughout the winter.

