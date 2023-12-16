Iron Mountain Police Department responds to vehicle versus pedestrian crash

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday night, the Iron Mountain Police Department said it responded to the scene of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on US-2.

Just before 9:30 p.m., the IMPD said multiple local agencies were on scene.

The IMPD said this crash happened near Walmart and Days Inn and is asking the public to avoid this area if possible.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.