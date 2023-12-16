Iron Mountain Police Department responds to vehicle versus pedestrian crash

Car versus pedestrian crash
Car versus pedestrian crash(Source: MGN)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday night, the Iron Mountain Police Department said it responded to the scene of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on US-2.

Just before 9:30 p.m., the IMPD said multiple local agencies were on scene.

The IMPD said this crash happened near Walmart and Days Inn and is asking the public to avoid this area if possible.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer launches 'MI Vehicle Rebate' plan to lower vehicle prices, boost sales in Michigan
Houghton Fire
Man found dead inside home after structure fire in Houghton
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Marinette County Drug Bust
2 Iron Mountain men arrested in Town of Pound for narcotic trafficking
Eligible Michiganders to receive Working Families Tax Credit checks in early 2024

Latest News

Otter Lake Camp is set to open on January 8th.
New store being built at Otter Lake Campground for 2024 camping season
Marquette Township Fire Inspector Lauren Zyburt reminds everyone to have working fire...
Marquette first responders provide holiday safety tips
AS YOU PREPARE TO CELEBRATE CHRISTMAS, MARQUETTE AREA FIRE AND POLICE HAVE TIPS TO KEEP YOU SAFE.
Holiday Safety
The original Eh! Burger has become a fan favorite.
Eh! Burger in Munising is ranked #22 on Trip Advisor’s list of best quick bites in the US