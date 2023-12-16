Fire v. Police ‘ring off’ for a good cause in Escanaba

Fire and Police came together to raise money for Delta County community members in need this...
Fire and Police came together to raise money for Delta County community members in need this holiday season.(WLUC)
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - First responders battled it out in Delta County Friday night in a friendly competition for a good cause.

The first police versus fire ‘ring off’ in Delta County greeted shoppers at Elmer’s County Market and Walmart.

A state trooper said it wasn’t just the police’s bell-ringing skills that had them ahead of the fire ringer.

“I feel like we’re up,” said State Trooper Stephen Strom. “I think we’ve got that advantage. We’ve got the shiny cars, the fast cars, the mustaches. We’re coming in full force.

Salvation Army has partnered with Marquette first responders for the event for five years. Salvation Army Captain Doug Winters said it was time for Delta County law enforcement to get involved.

“You should see these guys going after each other,” Winters said. “I think they’re tackling people as they come out the door to make sure they put the money in fire versus police.”

Winters said the need in Delta County keeps going up. The Salvation Army food pantry is up 50% more than last year. He added that all donations made in Delta County, stay in Delta County to help the community.

Click here to learn how to donate.

