Escanaba’s ‘A Festival of Choirs’ returns after pandemic absence

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba’s community Christmas concert, ‘A Festival of Choirs,’ returned Friday night after a three-year absence.

The performance at St. Joseph & St. Patrick Parish Church marked the 18th year for the holiday concert, and the first since the pandemic.

Director Ann Wood said everyone was excited to be back.

“I think it’s absolutely joyful for everyone to have a chance to sing together again,” Wood said. “We’re enjoying it a lot!”

Wood has been involved in the community concert for 20 years. She directed two of the six choirs: The Bay de Noc Choral Society and The Sanctuary Choir of First Presbyterian Church. She said she was glad to have the Escanaba High School Chorale join the festival for the first time.

“It’s great to have them here, ‘cause their energy is wonderful,” Wood said.

Sydney Ogrin has directed the High School Chorale for five years. It was the students’ first appearance at St. Joseph and St. Patrick Parish.

“It’s nice to be able to sing in this church because the acoustics are fantastic,” Ogrin said. “I can’t wait to hear them tonight in that space.”

Several of the high school seniors said they had fun getting ready for the concert.

“It’s been such a good experience to work with other choirs from around the city and get to know other people that love the same thing as you do,” singer Bridget Bichler said.

Wood directed the two-song finale, which brought all the choirs onstage to sing together. The final song was the Hallelujah Chorus from Handel’s Messiah, which brought the crowd to their feet for a standing ovation.

Leila Lynaugh, a senior and a member of the Esky High School Chorale, said, coming together to enjoy music is what the night was all about.

“I think music is a good thing to keep in your heart, even if you don’t like performing it,” Lynaugh said. “It brings a sense of community and love, especially during the holiday season.”

After the finale, a member of the Remnants Barber Shop Chorus said, no more three-year breaks, they’ll be back next year, ready to bring more holiday cheer.

