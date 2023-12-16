Eh! Burger in Munising is ranked #22 on Trip Advisor’s list of best quick bites in the US

This is a recording of the TV6 Early News.
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Eh! Burger in Munising is once again receiving national attention.

Eh! Burger in Munising has become a staple in the community in just under six years said general manager Shalynn Damron. She said her restaurant was also ranked 22 on Trip Advisor’s 2023 list of best Quick Bites in the U.S.

“Us getting the spot of the 22nd out of 25 means we’ve moved up. Because we were 24 last year,” Damron said.

Damron said even though business this year in Munising is slower, it is still a great sign to be nationally ranked. She also said she’s noticed that the original Eh! Burger and the smoked U.P. burger have become fan favorites.

“The Eh! Burger is just your basic lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, Holy Wah sauce and our smoked U.P. burger has bacon cheddar cheese on it and all the other followings plus a couple extra sauces,” Damron said.

Deployed Capital in Munising is a company that helps operate the restaurant. Director of Food and Beverage Jason Biega said Eh! Burger has made changes. He said a lot of the products used are made right here in the U.P.

“We recently switched over to Vollwerth fresh ground beef about a year ago and they provide us a fresh quality product that’s shipped over from the western part of the U.P.,” Biega said. “We also used VanLandschoot & Sons white fish in the summer, and we also use Circle K ranch as well,”

Biega said some of Eh! Burgers’ beer selections are also made locally, and employees said so far winter tourism has been slow since there is no snow. However, they said once the snow is here to stay it will pick right back up.

