‘Christmas in Calumet!’ provided horse-drawn wagon rides

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Main Street Calumet celebrated another round of ‘Christmas in Calumet!’ on Saturday morning.

Main Street Calumet said they want to give residents and visitors great memories of downtown Calumet.

This event included visits with Santa, a free hot cocoa bar courtesy of Frozen Farms and a free horse-drawn wagon ride down Fifth Street. Leah Polzien, Main Street Calumet executive director, said they want to make Calumet part of everybody’s holiday experience.

“Our downtown is full of historic architecture, and having horse-drawn wagon rides really through the midst of that architecture is special,” said Polzien. “There’s nothing quite like it. It brings you back.”

Polzien said thank you to Frozen Farms, Incredible Bank and the Village of Calumet DDA for sponsoring this event.

Next Saturday, the ‘Christmas in Calumet!’ event is a visit from Santa. It will be from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Ramona’s Bakery in Calumet.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.