‘Christmas in Calumet!’ provided horse-drawn wagon rides

This event included visits with Santa, a free hot cocoa bar courtesy of Frozen Farms and a...
This event included visits with Santa, a free hot cocoa bar courtesy of Frozen Farms and a free horse-drawn wagon ride down Fifth Street.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Main Street Calumet celebrated another round of ‘Christmas in Calumet!’ on Saturday morning.

Main Street Calumet said they want to give residents and visitors great memories of downtown Calumet.

This event included visits with Santa, a free hot cocoa bar courtesy of Frozen Farms and a free horse-drawn wagon ride down Fifth Street. Leah Polzien, Main Street Calumet executive director, said they want to make Calumet part of everybody’s holiday experience.

“Our downtown is full of historic architecture, and having horse-drawn wagon rides really through the midst of that architecture is special,” said Polzien. “There’s nothing quite like it. It brings you back.”

Polzien said thank you to Frozen Farms, Incredible Bank and the Village of Calumet DDA for sponsoring this event.

Next Saturday, the ‘Christmas in Calumet!’ event is a visit from Santa. It will be from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Ramona’s Bakery in Calumet.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houghton Fire
Man found dead inside home after structure fire in Houghton
Marinette County Drug Bust
2 Iron Mountain men arrested in Town of Pound for narcotic trafficking
First responders at the scene of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Iron Mountain, Dec. 15, 2023.
Iron Mountain Police Department responds to vehicle versus pedestrian crash
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
You can just throw or play eight different throwing games.
New axe throwing bar opens soon

Latest News

Graduates Sushree Dash (left) and Aerith Joan Cruz (right) following the 2023 Midyear...
MTU celebrates 2023 graduates with fall commencement
The new business is in Negaunee Township.
New axe throwing bar opens soon
More than 100 singers from six local choirs gathered on-stage to sing the Hallelujah Chorus of...
Escanaba’s ‘A Festival of Choirs’ returns after pandemic absence
Fire and Police came together to raise money for Delta County community members in need this...
Fire v. Police ‘ring off’ for a good cause in Escanaba