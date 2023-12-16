Burst of cool air with moderate lake effect snow Monday

Isolated rain chances are in the forecast for the weekend as temperatures will temporarily return to seasonal for Monday. Along with the cool air lake effect snow along the NW and N wind belts will initiate. Snow chances will last most of Monday with very high wind gusts in some areas close to 50 mph. After snow tapers off conditions lighten up with cloudy skies Tuesday and temperatures trend upwards.

Keep an eye on the local radar HERE.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy; isolated bouts of rain or mixed precipitation throughout the day

>Highs: Mid 30s to Low 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; light rain/mix in the morning with chances of snow increasing in the late night

>Highs: Low to High 30s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy; moderate lake effect snow along N and NW wind belts with winds 20-30 mph and wind gusts 40+ mph

>Highs: Low to High 20s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy; windy conditions with winds around 20-25 mph

>Highs: High 20s to Mid 30s

Wednesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy; chances of isolated mix

>Highs: Low to High 30s; isolated Low 40s possible inland

Thursday, Winter Begins: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies; occasional breeze

>Highs: Low to High 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy; chances of scattered snow and mix

>Highs: 30s

