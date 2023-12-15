Zero Degrees Gallery gives student artist gallery space with Young at Art program
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Take a look... a Marquette Senior High School student has her artwork on display at Zero Degrees Gallery through its Young at Art program.
A new student artist is featured at the gallery every three months.
TV6′s Tia Trudgeon chats with Jayden Raymond about her inspirations and the experience of showing her work at a gallery amongst other professionals.
Raymond’s pieces are available for purchase at the gallery and range in price from $6 for a bookmark to $200 for an original canvas painting.
You can check out Raymond’s work, along with the 41 other featured artists in the gallery, at a public open house on Saturday, Dec. 16 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.
You can learn more about Zero Degrees Gallery and its mentored artist program at zerodegreesgallery.org.
