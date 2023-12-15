Zero Degrees Gallery gives student artist gallery space with Young at Art program

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon chats with student artist Jayden Raymond about her work and inspirations.
Student Artist Jayden Raymond shows her work at Zero Degrees Gallery.
Student Artist Jayden Raymond shows her work at Zero Degrees Gallery.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Take a look... a Marquette Senior High School student has her artwork on display at Zero Degrees Gallery through its Young at Art program.

A new student artist is featured at the gallery every three months.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon chats with Jayden Raymond about her inspirations and the experience of showing her work at a gallery amongst other professionals.

Raymond’s pieces are available for purchase at the gallery and range in price from $6 for a bookmark to $200 for an original canvas painting.

You can check out Raymond’s work, along with the 41 other featured artists in the gallery, at a public open house on Saturday, Dec. 16 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

You can learn more about Zero Degrees Gallery and its mentored artist program at zerodegreesgallery.org.

