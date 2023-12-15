Wreaths Across America honors fallen veterans during the holidays

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - People will be able to honor fallen veterans in the Marquette area on Saturday morning.

Wreaths Across America is a national movement to honor fallen veterans during the holidays.

Participants honor veterans by placing Remembrance Wreaths on their graves and saying each veteran’s name out loud.

Heather Modell, Wreaths Across America location coordinator, said there are over 1,400 veterans in Holy Cross Cemetery alone, and they have just under 200 wreaths.

“There’s a lot of veterans that are just forgotten around the holidays, and those that are still, you know families and loved ones that are still alive, they would like to honor their veterans in some way around the holidays so I think placing a wreath around their grave is a really good way to do that,” said Modell.

The Wreaths Across America ceremony will take place on Saturday at 10 a.m. Anyone is welcome to join.

To donate or sponsor more wreaths, go to the Wreaths Across America Marquette section website.

