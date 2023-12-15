Wet, slushy, icy travel this weekend

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Slippery travel at times this weekend in Upper Michigan with rounds of rain, wet snow and ice (from freezing rain) -- steered by a series of Northern Plains-based systems.

A cold burst of air from the Canadian Shield brings unseasonably temperatures to Upper Michigan early next week, plus lake effect snow in the north wind belts -- gale-force winds possible Monday along the Lake Superior shore.

A mild, drier pattern then sets towards the first day of winter in the U.P. -- followed by mixed rain and snow to shower the region next Friday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain/snow showers, isolated freezing rain (especially in high terrain) and patchy fog; southeast winds gusting up to 20 mph

>Lows: Upper 20s to Mid 30s (colder west)

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain/snow mix tapering towards afternoon, then a new round of rain showers in the evening; southeast winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 30s/40

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with light rain/snow mix, then lake effect snow in the northwest wind belts late evening; northwest winds gusting over 20 mph late evening

>Highs: 30s/40

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the north wind belts; colder and windy with north winds gusting over 25 mph (40+ mph near the Lake Superior shore)

>Highs: 20s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with southwest winds gusting 25 mph

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with isolated mix; north winds gusting 20 mph

>Highs: 30s/40

Thursday, Winter Begins: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with southeast winds gusting 20 mph

>Highs: 30s/40

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain, wet snow; southeast winds gusting 25 mph

>Highs: 30s/40

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.