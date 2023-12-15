Wet, slushy, icy travel this weekend
Rounds of rain, wet snow plus isolated freezing rain this weekend in the U.P.
NWS alerts in effect HERE.
Slippery travel at times this weekend in Upper Michigan with rounds of rain, wet snow and ice (from freezing rain) -- steered by a series of Northern Plains-based systems.
A cold burst of air from the Canadian Shield brings unseasonably temperatures to Upper Michigan early next week, plus lake effect snow in the north wind belts -- gale-force winds possible Monday along the Lake Superior shore.
A mild, drier pattern then sets towards the first day of winter in the U.P. -- followed by mixed rain and snow to shower the region next Friday.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain/snow showers, isolated freezing rain (especially in high terrain) and patchy fog; southeast winds gusting up to 20 mph
>Lows: Upper 20s to Mid 30s (colder west)
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain/snow mix tapering towards afternoon, then a new round of rain showers in the evening; southeast winds gusting over 20 mph
>Highs: 30s/40
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with light rain/snow mix, then lake effect snow in the northwest wind belts late evening; northwest winds gusting over 20 mph late evening
>Highs: 30s/40
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the north wind belts; colder and windy with north winds gusting over 25 mph (40+ mph near the Lake Superior shore)
>Highs: 20s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with southwest winds gusting 25 mph
>Highs: 30s
Wednesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with isolated mix; north winds gusting 20 mph
>Highs: 30s/40
Thursday, Winter Begins: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with southeast winds gusting 20 mph
>Highs: 30s/40
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain, wet snow; southeast winds gusting 25 mph
>Highs: 30s/40
