Wet, slushy, icy travel this weekend

Rounds of rain, wet snow plus isolated freezing rain this weekend in the U.P.
Rounds of rain, wet snow plus isolated freezing rain this weekend in the U.P.
Rounds of rain, wet snow plus isolated freezing rain this weekend in the U.P.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro and Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Slippery travel at times this weekend in Upper Michigan with rounds of rain, wet snow and ice (from freezing rain) -- steered by a series of Northern Plains-based systems.

A cold burst of air from the Canadian Shield brings unseasonably temperatures to Upper Michigan early next week, plus lake effect snow in the north wind belts -- gale-force winds possible Monday along the Lake Superior shore.

A mild, drier pattern then sets towards the first day of winter in the U.P. -- followed by mixed rain and snow to shower the region next Friday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain/snow showers, isolated freezing rain (especially in high terrain) and patchy fog; southeast winds gusting up to 20 mph

>Lows: Upper 20s to Mid 30s (colder west)

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain/snow mix tapering towards afternoon, then a new round of rain showers in the evening; southeast winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 30s/40

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with light rain/snow mix, then lake effect snow in the northwest wind belts late evening; northwest winds gusting over 20 mph late evening

>Highs: 30s/40

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the north wind belts; colder and windy with north winds gusting over 25 mph (40+ mph near the Lake Superior shore)

>Highs: 20s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with southwest winds gusting 25 mph

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with isolated mix; north winds gusting 20 mph

>Highs: 30s/40

Thursday, Winter Begins: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with southeast winds gusting 20 mph

>Highs: 30s/40

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain, wet snow; southeast winds gusting 25 mph

>Highs: 30s/40

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer launches 'MI Vehicle Rebate' plan to lower vehicle prices, boost sales in Michigan
Houghton Fire
Man found dead inside home after structure fire in Houghton
Eligible Michiganders to receive Working Families Tax Credit checks in early 2024
Systems Control employees seen in 2018.
Major UP manufacturer sold
The Negaunee Township Fire Department responds to a car fire along US-41.
All US 41 west-bound lanes back open after car fire in Negaunee Twp

Latest News

Slushy start to the weekend with seasonal air
Slippery start to the weekend with mild air lingering
Slushy start to the weekend with seasonal air
Slushy start to the weekend with seasonal air
Friday rain showers in the U.P. -- then wet snow, freezing rain in the mix towards Saturday.
From record-breaking highs Thursday to slushy, icy UP weekend
Friday rain showers in the U.P. -- then wet snow, freezing rain in the mix towards Saturday.
53 degrees a new Dec. 14 record high at NWS Marquette -- but slushy, icy UP weekend coming