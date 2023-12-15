Waterman twins step up to Negaunee varsity basketball teams

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Kyle and Keira Waterman aren’t too far removed from their days hooping in the Negaunee Middle School gym, but returning to their old stomping grounds for practice is a reminder of how far they’ve come in a short amount of time.

“Playing on varsity is way different than anything else we’ve experienced, and there’s a higher intensity to the game,” Kyle Waterman said.

Both twins made the varsity basketball teams at Negaunee this year, a goal that each of them held for years. They said suiting up for their first few games was a big leap, but their teammates made it a whole lot easier.

“It was kind of scary - a lot of energy through the gym, a lot of pressure too,” Keira Waterman said. “But when you’re with your team and you’re playing good, you’re in the moment.”

Luckily, they aren’t the first Watermans to be in this position. Their oldest brother Jason started 91 games over four seasons for the Miners, playing under his dad Dan from 2016 to 2020.

Although Dan no longer coaches at Negaunee, he and Jason can be found in the stands for just about every game.

“It pushes me, and he helps me adapt to the game,” Kyle Waterman said. “He’s always pushed me in life to be the best I can be on the court.”

The Negaunee boys’ team is off to a 4-2 start to this season, while the girls are undefeated at 3-0.

Even as they become more involved with their respective teams, Kyle and Keira still find time to play against each other.

“When we go to the gym, we play one on one,” Keira Waterman said. “Sometimes I don’t like it because he’s a bit big.”

