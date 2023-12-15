Upper Michigan Today hits Third Street Bagel

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday’s episode of Upper Michigan Today, Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon took the show on the road to one of Downtown Marquette’s most popular breakfast spots: Third Street Bagel.

UMT visited the restaurant back in March when it was undergoing renovations.

Elizabeth and Tia chat with Third Street Bagel Owner Christal Silta about how it all came together, and continuing to serve Marquette after 27 years of business.

Upper Michigan Today is LIVE at Third Street Bagel to check out how things are going post-renovations.

The updated Third Street Bagel still has the same breakfast options you know and love... with just a little bit more.

One of the biggest features of the renovation is a salad prep station with more green options to order from the menu.

Third Street Bagel Owner Christal Silta walks UMT through its changes post-renovations.

Though the aesthetic of the restaurant has changed, the bagel recipes have not, and Silta says to don’t expect any changes any time soon in that department.

Third Street Bagel Owner Christal Silta talks about her restaurant's tried-and-true recipes.

Diverting from Third Street Bagel momentarily... UMT takes a look inside another locally-owned Downtown Marquette shop: Snowbound Books.

Upper Michigan Today takes a look inside Snowbound Books.

Back to Third Street Bagel...

Employee Shelby Whitaker walks Elizabeth and Tia through making a party platter, which comes in hot, cold, or breakfast options.

For platter orders, it’s recommended to get your order in at least one day in advance.

How to order a Third Street Bagel party platter.

Tia hops on the POS while Elizabeth prepares orders...

Tia takes orders at Third Street Bagel while Elizabeth prepares them.

...before wrapping up.

Upper Michigan Today wraps up its show at Third Street Bagel.

Third Street Bagel is open Monday Through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and on weekends from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

You can order Third Street Bagel online at thirdstreetbagel.com.

