Upper Michigan Today hits Third Street Bagel
Third Street Bagel has served Downtown Marquette for 27 years.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday’s episode of Upper Michigan Today, Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon took the show on the road to one of Downtown Marquette’s most popular breakfast spots: Third Street Bagel.
UMT visited the restaurant back in March when it was undergoing renovations.
Elizabeth and Tia chat with Third Street Bagel Owner Christal Silta about how it all came together, and continuing to serve Marquette after 27 years of business.
The updated Third Street Bagel still has the same breakfast options you know and love... with just a little bit more.
One of the biggest features of the renovation is a salad prep station with more green options to order from the menu.
Though the aesthetic of the restaurant has changed, the bagel recipes have not, and Silta says to don’t expect any changes any time soon in that department.
Diverting from Third Street Bagel momentarily... UMT takes a look inside another locally-owned Downtown Marquette shop: Snowbound Books.
Back to Third Street Bagel...
Employee Shelby Whitaker walks Elizabeth and Tia through making a party platter, which comes in hot, cold, or breakfast options.
For platter orders, it’s recommended to get your order in at least one day in advance.
Tia hops on the POS while Elizabeth prepares orders...
...before wrapping up.
Third Street Bagel is open Monday Through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and on weekends from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
You can order Third Street Bagel online at thirdstreetbagel.com.
You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP or stream the show on your smart device with the TV6+ app.
