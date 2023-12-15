UP Children’s Museum hosts ‘The Gift of Giving’ for Second Thursdays

For the second Thursday of every month, the Children’s Museum stays open later and provides free fun for kids and families(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum (UPCM) has been doing the Second Thursday Creativity Series for many years.

For the second Thursday of every month, the Children’s Museum stays open later and provides free fun for kids and families.

This month’s session was called the Gift of Giving. Kids could handmake holiday gifts, win a bear by making a penguin fly and have some frozen custard provided by Culver’s.

Jim Edwards, UPCM education coordinator, said people should bring their family to the next Second Thursday event.

“You’ll be in good company. Lots of kids, lots of families, all playing together and having fun, no pressure on anybody, do what you want. Come join in and take things home,” said Edwards.

Second Thursdays are free for all, and kids receive a free book when they attend. Next month’s theme is Princesses and Pirates.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

