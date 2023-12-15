Survey says German shepherd is ranked ‘top dog’ in 16 states

German shepherds scored No. 1 in 16 states and was among the most answered breed.
German shepherds scored No. 1 in 16 states and was among the most answered breed.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(CNN) – The perfect breed of dog for you is highly subjective.

Forbes Advisor asked the question to 10,000 dog owners and found the answer varies widely by where you live.

German shepherds scored No. 1 in 16 states and was among the most answered breed.

For people who live in the most populous states of California, Florida and Texas, Bernese Mountain dogs took the top spot.

Take the survey results with a grain of salt though, because the American Kennel Club found French bulldogs were the most popular breed in the United States last year.

The Forbes survey, however, didn’t show Frenchies ranking in the top three for any state.

For reasons that aren’t explained, Havanese came in last place for 33 states.

The most popular answer in the survey is probably the most correct – that no breed in particular is best.

