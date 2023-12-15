Strega Nonna to ring in the New Year with giant meatball drop

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Strega Nonna in Negaunee is ringing in the new year in a different way.

In addition to a family-style multi-course dinner, the restaurant is bringing a ball drop back to Negaunee - a meatball drop.

Rachael Grossman, Strega Nonna owner, said Chapper’s Bar, the previous inhabitant of the building, used to host a ball drop. Grossman said there hasn’t been one since, so they wanted to bring it back with some “Strega pizazz”.

“We’re actually going to bake a giant, probably about a 12lb meatball, it will be a real meatball and we’re going to lower it off of the patio balcony into a simmering cauldron of tomato sauce,” said Grossman.

After the meatball is lowered and the New Year has arrived, there will be a champagne toast and everyone will get a slice of the meatball.

Everyone is welcome to join in on the meatball drop, but if you want to join in on the dinner Grossman recommends you make a reservation. The dinner is $75 per person with an optional wine pairing.

Strega Nonna is inspired by Italy and made with ingredients from the U.P.

Aaron Nordman, Strega Nonna employee, said Strega Nonna is a magical place with offerings that are rare in the area.

“I think if you like really good food and you like to have fun, you should definitely come check us out. There’s no dress code or anything like that it’s just come as you are and come enjoy some good food,” said Nordman.

Strega Nonna has many different events before and after the new year.

