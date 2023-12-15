St. Vincent De Paul’s in Marquette’s annual Christmas program helps hundreds

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With Christmas a few days away, Marquette’s St. Vincent De Paul is making sure all kids get a gift.

Volunteers said St. Vincent De Paul’s Christmas program has helped the Marquette County community for more than 20 years. Volunteers like David Bonsall were at the St. Michael’s gym in Marquette on Thursday to help parents get toys for kids for free.

“They have already said what they would like to get, and they guide them around this whole area, and it’s all separated by different children of different ages, and they help them pick out the toys that their children want,” Bonsall said.

Bonsall, who also does Public Relations work for the organization, said this year, 326 Marquette County families registered to pick up toys. The organization’s Marquette District President Karen Reese said qualifying families received gifts.

“During November, any family who fits the income guidelines can register for the Christmas program. If they get a full basket of food including a turkey and everything, they need for Christmas dinner and then they can come here on the designated day and shop for every one of their children,” Reese said.

Reese said each child gets clothes and a minimum of eight toys. She also said most of the toys come from the county’s Toys for Tots donations. Toys For Tots Coordinator Tracy Tippett said it’s been hard to find gifts for teens.

“We just can’t give them a gift card like everyone would like, but we manage, and we make sure every child has a gift,” Tippett said.

Organizers said they want to thank all their volunteers who donated their time and all who donated toys.

