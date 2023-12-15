Slippery start to the weekend with mild air lingering

Prepare for a messy start to the weekend with rain at first in the west that turns into mixed precipitation and snow chances by the end of Friday. Rain chances linger into Saturday with some more snow chances in the west. Rain and snow dwindle by Saturday evening but isolated bouts are possible Sunday. We return to the 20s by Monday with chances of lake effect snow along the north wind belts.

Friday: Mostly cloudy; rain in the morning that turns into mixed precip and snow in the afternoon

>Highs: High 30s to Low 40s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy; rain and snow mix linger but tapers off in the evening

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; isolated rain and mixed precip in the morning

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy; light lake effect snow along N wind belts

>Highs: High 20s to Low 30s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies; breezy

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies; chances of mixed precip

>Highs: 30s/40

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies

>Highs: 30s/40

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.