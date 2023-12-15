Nursing giraffe calf dies after being startled at North Carolina Zoo

Baby giraffe Fenn died after being startled while nursing at the North Carolina Zoo.
Baby giraffe Fenn died after being startled while nursing at the North Carolina Zoo.(North Carolina Zoo via CNN Newsource)
By WITN Web Team and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Staff members at the North Carolina Zoo are mourning the loss of a baby giraffe who died on Wednesday.

According to WITN, the zoo says Fenn, a giraffe calf born in May, died in an accident.

The zoo says Fenn became unexpectedly startled by another giraffe while he was nursing. He then bolted, collided with a nearby gate and fell to the ground. Fenn had head and neck trauma from the fall.

Despite getting medical attention from staff, he later died from the injuries.

Fenn was born at the North Carolina Zoo on May 20 to first-time mother Leia, 14, and father Jack, 15. At birth, Fenn was 6 feet tall and weighed 145 pounds.

According to zoo officials, the calf was energetic and vibrant and quickly became a cherished member of the zoo community.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer launches 'MI Vehicle Rebate' plan to lower vehicle prices, boost sales in Michigan
Eligible Michiganders to receive Working Families Tax Credit checks in early 2024
Systems Control employees seen in 2018.
Major UP manufacturer sold
Kingsford Public Safety car (WLUC Photo)
Kingsford Public Safety seeking information on the investigation of Malicious Destruction of Property
The Negaunee Township Fire Department responds to a car fire along US-41.
All US 41 west-bound lanes back open after car fire in Negaunee Twp

Latest News

Strega Nonna is ringing in the new year with a dinner and a meatball drop.
Strega Nonna to ring in the New Year with giant meatball drop
Zhang had a follow-up surgery in May and was officially declared cancer-free earlier this month.
Endangered monkey cancer-free after first-of-its-kind surgery
NMU's Board of Trustees unanimously approved a new sustainability package
NMU Board of Trustees approves sustainability package with goals to become carbon neutral by 2050
A display by the Satanic Temple of Iowa is shown before it was damaged.
A House candidate in Mississippi is charged after a Satanic Temple display is destroyed at Iowa Capitol
FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country